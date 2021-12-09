Covesting (COV) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.88 Million

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 9th. Covesting has a total market cap of $9.88 million and $356,388.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covesting coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001217 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Covesting has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Covesting Coin Profile

COV is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 18,925,444 coins and its circulating supply is 16,945,444 coins. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Covesting platform was conceived to help investors and cryptocurrency traders getting in touch with each other. Investors can browse through dozens of trading strategies, provided by professional asset managers, and subscribe to the ones matching their goals. Thanks to technology-based solutions and smart-contracts, the Covesting platform allows its users to replicate trading activity of a chosen Model directly into their segregated account at Covesting. The COVESTING Token is an ERC20 utility token built on Ethereum blockchain, designed to be used by members within the COVESTING platform. Thus, demand for (COV) correlates with the trading volume and activity on the platform.COV token is not available in the United States or other jurisdictions where transactions in such ERC-20 tokens/cryptocurrencies as COV is prohibited by lawDue to a Kucoin hack, Covesting performed a token swap. From 7/10/2020 all addresses holding the $COV token received new tokens. Starting from 7:00am UTC and until the process completion notice all token holders were advised not to move their tokens. “

Buying and Selling Covesting

