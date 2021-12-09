CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.64. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 18,807 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $31.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.84.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVU. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the first quarter valued at $62,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 102.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 29,836 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the second quarter valued at $367,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the second quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 221.0% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 170,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 117,152 shares in the last quarter. 24.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.