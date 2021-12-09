CPUchain Price Tops $0.0008 (CPU)

CPUchain (CURRENCY:CPU) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. CPUchain has a market capitalization of $45,006.29 and approximately $81.00 worth of CPUchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CPUchain has traded 55.4% lower against the dollar. One CPUchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00056539 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,123.10 or 0.08506166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00059465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00078495 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,458.63 or 0.99972660 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002788 BTC.

About CPUchain

CPUchain’s launch date was July 7th, 2019. CPUchain’s total supply is 58,000,175 coins. CPUchain’s official Twitter account is @cpuchain . CPUchain’s official message board is medium.com/cpuchain . The Reddit community for CPUchain is /r/cpuchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPUchain’s official website is cpuchain.org

CPUchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPUchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPUchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPUchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

