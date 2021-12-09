Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Buys $24,000.00 in Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of CXDO stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $5.16. The company had a trading volume of 408 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,397. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53. Crexendo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.18 million, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.42.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CXDO. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.
Crexendo Company Profile
Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.
Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.