Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Buys $24,000.00 in Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CXDO stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $5.16. The company had a trading volume of 408 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,397. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53. Crexendo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.18 million, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.42.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CXDO. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXDO. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Crexendo by 219.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Crexendo by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 22,337 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Crexendo by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 7.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

