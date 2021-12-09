CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.39 Million

Equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will report $5.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. CRISPR Therapeutics posted sales of $370,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,356.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year sales of $905.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $902.00 million to $918.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $36.97 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $90.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock.One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

CRSP opened at $79.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 2.09. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $67.15 and a 12-month high of $220.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.99 and a 200-day moving average of $113.93.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 51.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

