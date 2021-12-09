Critical Analysis: Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) versus Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) and Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Inogen alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Inogen and Eargo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inogen 0 3 3 0 2.50 Eargo 1 2 0 0 1.67

Inogen currently has a consensus target price of $49.80, indicating a potential upside of 43.23%. Eargo has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 94.81%. Given Eargo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eargo is more favorable than Inogen.

Profitability

This table compares Inogen and Eargo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inogen 3.21% 3.11% 2.34% Eargo -52.33% -39.32% -19.87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.1% of Inogen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Eargo shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Inogen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of Eargo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inogen and Eargo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inogen $308.49 million 2.54 -$5.83 million $0.49 70.35 Eargo $69.15 million 3.06 -$39.85 million ($1.25) -4.31

Inogen has higher revenue and earnings than Eargo. Eargo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Inogen has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eargo has a beta of 6.28, meaning that its stock price is 528% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inogen beats Eargo on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home. The company was founded by Alison Perry, Alison K. Bauerlein, Brenton Taylor, and Byron Myers on November 27, 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, CA.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc., a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.