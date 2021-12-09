Critical Contrast: ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) vs. Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS)

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) and Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

This table compares ESSA Bancorp and Texas Community Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESSA Bancorp 23.40% 8.32% 0.87% Texas Community Bancshares 1.66% 0.52% 0.06%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ESSA Bancorp and Texas Community Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESSA Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Texas Community Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.6% of ESSA Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of ESSA Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ESSA Bancorp and Texas Community Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESSA Bancorp $70.18 million 2.49 $16.42 million $1.65 10.08 Texas Community Bancshares $12.36 million 4.01 $750,000.00 N/A N/A

ESSA Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Texas Community Bancshares.

Summary

ESSA Bancorp beats Texas Community Bancshares on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stroudsburg, PA.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Community Bancshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. which provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers principally in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. Texas Community Bancshares Inc. is based in Mineola, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.