Critical Review: Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) and ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA)

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) and ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Affinity Bancshares and ESSA Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affinity Bancshares $32.79 million 3.17 $3.09 million N/A N/A ESSA Bancorp $70.18 million 2.50 $16.42 million $1.65 10.12

ESSA Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Affinity Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Affinity Bancshares and ESSA Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affinity Bancshares 21.51% 7.10% 0.95% ESSA Bancorp 23.40% 8.32% 0.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Affinity Bancshares and ESSA Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affinity Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A ESSA Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.0% of Affinity Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of ESSA Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Affinity Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of ESSA Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Affinity Bancshares has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESSA Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ESSA Bancorp beats Affinity Bancshares on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans. In addition, the company invests in U.S. treasury securities; securities issued by the U.S. government and its agencies, or government sponsored enterprises, including mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations; corporate and municipal bonds; certificates of deposit in other financial institutions; and federal and money market funds. It operates a main and branch office in Covington, Georgia; a branch office in Atlanta, Georgia; and a commercial loan production office in Alpharetta, Georgia; as well as an out of an office in Monroe, Georgia. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Covington, Georgia.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stroudsburg, PA.

