Critical Review: Pelangio Exploration (PGXPF) and Its Competitors

Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS: PGXPF) is one of 101 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Pelangio Exploration to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get Pelangio Exploration alerts:

Pelangio Exploration has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pelangio Exploration’s rivals have a beta of 0.40, suggesting that their average stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pelangio Exploration and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pelangio Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A Pelangio Exploration Competitors 693 2367 2740 110 2.38

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 23.57%. Given Pelangio Exploration’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pelangio Exploration has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Pelangio Exploration and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pelangio Exploration N/A -199.09% -127.69% Pelangio Exploration Competitors -1,035.07% 3.80% -1.66%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pelangio Exploration and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pelangio Exploration N/A -$1.34 million -2.38 Pelangio Exploration Competitors $6.43 billion $1.02 billion -11.04

Pelangio Exploration’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pelangio Exploration. Pelangio Exploration is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Pelangio Exploration rivals beat Pelangio Exploration on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Pelangio Exploration

Pelangio Exploration, Inc. is a junior gold exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of early stage or undervalued exploration prospects located in world-class gold belts. Its projects include Obuasi, Manfo, and Akroma properties in Ghana; Birch Lake and Poirier Gold properties in Canada. The company was founded on February 27, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pelangio Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pelangio Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.