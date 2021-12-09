CROAT Market Cap Hits $305,827.41 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $305,827.41 and $13.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CROAT has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 90,431,685 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.