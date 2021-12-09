Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,660 ($114.84).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($124.65) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,500 ($125.98) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Tom Brophy sold 2,000 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of £100.99 ($133.92), for a total transaction of £201,980 ($267,842.46). Insiders have purchased a total of 5 shares of company stock worth $44,535 in the last three months.

LON CRDA opened at £102.56 ($136.01) on Thursday. Croda International has a 12 month low of GBX 6,032 ($79.99) and a 12 month high of £104.95 ($139.17). The stock has a market cap of £14.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9,312.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,420.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

