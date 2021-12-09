Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 30,350 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,350 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 157,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 41,801 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vale by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Vale by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 19,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 12,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Vale by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 28,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 10,848 shares during the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.03. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. Analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.684 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.49%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.47.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

