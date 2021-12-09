Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 7,664 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 51,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $89.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.34 and a 1 year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.81%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

