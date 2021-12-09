Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,967 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the third quarter worth $203,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 1.0% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,513 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $16,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 88.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 213,165 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $32,187,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 5.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $224.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a PE ratio of 70.02 and a beta of 0.99. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.84 and a fifty-two week high of $239.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.28 and a 200-day moving average of $159.16.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.11%.

A number of analysts recently commented on XLNX shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist boosted their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Xilinx from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.27.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

