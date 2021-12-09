Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,340 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB opened at $43.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.93 and its 200 day moving average is $40.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

