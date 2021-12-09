Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.61 Million Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADM opened at $64.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $69.30. The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.97%.

ADM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.73.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

