Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,036 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 116.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 21,072.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the second quarter worth $127,000. 4.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

NYSE:CRH opened at $50.94 on Thursday. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.23.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

