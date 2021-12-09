Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,039 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 425.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,273 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 55,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 95,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WBA stock opened at $48.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.52. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.03 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.09.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

WBA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

