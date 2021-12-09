Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth $4,294,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at about $37,981,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 8.7% in the second quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 47,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 17.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 776,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,883,000 after purchasing an additional 116,008 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 7.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $105.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.38 and a 12 month high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.24.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on DVA shares. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

