Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Paycom Software by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $476.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.88.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $435.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 147.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $492.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $441.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.44 and a 1 year high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

