Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 497 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.10.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $9,302,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,118 shares of company stock worth $14,597,751 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $300.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $294.43 and its 200 day moving average is $271.58. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.83 and a twelve month high of $312.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.