Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 5,350 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.44.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $157.45 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.02 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The stock has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.00 and a 200 day moving average of $137.99.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 97.24%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.