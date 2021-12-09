Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 779 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.2% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 37.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

TT stock opened at $201.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $137.08 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.81.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $391,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,786 shares of company stock valued at $8,710,841. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.08.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.