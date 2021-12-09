Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun acquired 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $54.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.07. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $57.93. The company has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.444 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

