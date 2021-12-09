Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 196.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 23.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $102.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.59 and a 200 day moving average of $94.93. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $107.88.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.