Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,480 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 2.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,944,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,307,000 after buying an additional 213,655 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,777,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,019,000 after acquiring an additional 309,051 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,832 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 53.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,386,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,706,000 after purchasing an additional 828,666 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Teradyne by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,776,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,936,000 after purchasing an additional 32,072 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,098. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.40.

Shares of TER opened at $160.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.05 and a 12 month high of $160.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 7.53%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

