Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,588 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NUE stock opened at $112.81 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $47.94 and a 1 year high of $128.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

NUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.42.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

