Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,694 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,338 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $56,463,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 48.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16,806 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $1,199,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.1% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 359.8% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.14.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $211.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.14 and a 200-day moving average of $224.80. The company has a market capitalization of $124.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $188.00 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

