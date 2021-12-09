Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 533,405 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 77.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 533,405 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TELUS by 2.2% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,345 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in TELUS by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS by 1.8% in the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 65,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

TU stock opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $22.64. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 135.14%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

