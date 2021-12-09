Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 843,292 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 843,292 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INFY. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Infosys by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Infosys by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

Shares of INFY opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.20.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 19.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

