Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 448,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SID. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 199,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 24,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 186.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SID opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.50. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $10.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SID. Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Profile

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

