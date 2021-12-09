Crypterium (CRPT) Market Cap Tops $9.50 Million

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Crypterium coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Crypterium has traded down 52.6% against the dollar. Crypterium has a market capitalization of $9.50 million and $2.39 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypterium alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00043408 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007350 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.11 or 0.00219588 BTC.

Crypterium Profile

Crypterium (CRPT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 96,657,762 coins and its circulating supply is 81,660,211 coins. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium . The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Crypterium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypterium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypterium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.