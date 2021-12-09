CryptEx (CRX) Reaches Market Cap of $964,880.61

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. Over the last week, CryptEx has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.35 or 0.00023530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $964,880.61 and $770.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,834.14 or 0.99152114 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00047559 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00032361 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003934 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.83 or 0.00832917 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

CryptEx (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

