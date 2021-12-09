CRYPTO20 (C20) Trading 10.6% Lower This Week

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 9th. CRYPTO20 has a total market capitalization of $187.15 million and approximately $85,209.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CRYPTO20 coin can now be bought for about $4.68 or 0.00009650 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CRYPTO20 has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004551 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00042467 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.22 or 0.00216945 BTC.

CRYPTO20 Coin Profile

CRYPTO20 (CRYPTO:C20) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 39,985,013 coins. CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here . CRYPTO20’s official website is crypto20.com . The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CRYPTO20 is medium.crypto20.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

CRYPTO20 Coin Trading

