CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) Market Cap Hits $11,168.58

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded down 63.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. CryptoVerificationCoin has a market capitalization of $11,168.58 and approximately $35.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded down 65.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00040731 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000867 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin Profile

CVCC is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official website is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

Buying and Selling CryptoVerificationCoin

