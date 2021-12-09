CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Position Lessened by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,631 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX opened at $36.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $37.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.59.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

