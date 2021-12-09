CUTcoin Reaches Market Cap of $34.75 Million (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $34.75 million and approximately $642.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.18 or 0.00175920 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00034068 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003282 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.82 or 0.00586841 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00019302 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00059314 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 155,472,313 coins and its circulating supply is 151,472,313 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

