CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Shares Gap Down to $16.50

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.50, but opened at $15.88. CVR Energy shares last traded at $15.82, with a volume of 984 shares trading hands.

CVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.89 and a beta of 1.80.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 2,302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 97,760.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.