CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,894 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 3.2% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of CVS Health worth $58,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 16,540 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 6.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in CVS Health by 95.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,696 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 78,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 39.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 299,148 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,386,000 after buying an additional 84,405 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS opened at $95.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.10. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $67.06 and a 1-year high of $96.57. The company has a market cap of $126.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.75.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

