CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,857 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.

Shares of CVS opened at $93.10 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $67.06 and a 1-year high of $96.57. The stock has a market cap of $122.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

