CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,959 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in CVS Health by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809,050 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,690,000. Amundi bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,455,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,051,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,686,000 after buying an additional 1,827,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $95.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.10. The company has a market cap of $126.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $67.06 and a 12-month high of $96.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.