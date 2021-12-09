CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.100-$8.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $304 billion-$309 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $301.66 billion.CVS Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.900-$8.000 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.75.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,203,290. The firm has a market cap of $127.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $67.06 and a 1-year high of $96.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.10.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.