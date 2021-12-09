Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Sells $1,064,267.34 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 29,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,064,267.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $75,460.00.

NASDAQ CYTK traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.03. 852,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,316. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $42.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 1,061.13% and a negative return on equity of 204.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 13.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,017,000 after buying an additional 1,608,545 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 121.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,488,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,250,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,123,000 after acquiring an additional 108,816 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 24.1% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,014,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,752,000 after purchasing an additional 585,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,648,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,641,000 after purchasing an additional 53,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CYTK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.42.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

