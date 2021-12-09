DAD Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. DAD has a total market capitalization of $87.56 million and approximately $5.27 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAD has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DAD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000379 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DAD

DAD (DAD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 476,158,714 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official website is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

