Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,478 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 2.4% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $27,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,369,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,248,776,000 after purchasing an additional 270,880 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,604,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,676,306,000 after purchasing an additional 86,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Danaher by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,205,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,769,267,000 after buying an additional 419,736 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Danaher by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,683,781,000 after buying an additional 50,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,016,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,679,774,000 after buying an additional 125,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $318.88. The company had a trading volume of 14,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,151. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $307.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.95. The stock has a market cap of $227.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

