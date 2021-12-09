DAO Maker Market Capitalization Tops $350.03 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a market cap of $350.03 million and $6.86 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.54 or 0.00011415 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00056784 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,144.96 or 0.08537489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00059873 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00078662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,587.77 or 1.00077581 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002777 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,988,170 coins and its circulating supply is 63,157,366 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

