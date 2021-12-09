Darrell Webb Sells 150,000 Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Stock

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Director Darrell Webb sold 150,000 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $1,312,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

JOAN stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.26. 272,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,134. JOANN Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $422.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Get JOANN alerts:

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.84 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 74.99% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JOANN Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOAN. UBS Group AG grew its position in JOANN by 2,122.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in JOANN during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in JOANN during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in JOANN during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in JOANN during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price target on JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.56.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.