Dash Market Cap Achieves $1.46 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Over the last week, Dash has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. Dash has a total market cap of $1.46 billion and approximately $333.71 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can currently be bought for approximately $139.41 or 0.00287449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00011451 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009404 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003381 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00012742 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000201 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,471,632 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.