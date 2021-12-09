Dash Price Hits $139.41 on Top Exchanges (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Dash coin can currently be bought for approximately $139.41 or 0.00287449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a market cap of $1.46 billion and approximately $333.71 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dash has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00011451 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009404 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003381 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00012742 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000201 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,471,632 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

