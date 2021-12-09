Datacoin (DTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $84.00

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 52.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $18,957.45 and approximately $84.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Datacoin has traded 57.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000682 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000128 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00016538 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00012259 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data Transaction (DTC) is a point-to-point data trading system based on block chain lightning network. It is a combination of DT > 0 and blockchain technology, the first law of human economics. It has many application functions, such as data transaction, data storage, digital asset transaction, etc. Through the built-in generalized economic model, data can be continuously traded in DTC network, which makes DTC produce more extensive circulation and application value. “

Buying and Selling Datacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

